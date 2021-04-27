Very warm but a cold front by the end of the week

TUESDAY: A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s and clear. Increasing clouds overnight and much more mild with temperatures only falling into the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising in the 60s. More clouds than sun for the day but staying warm. Highs in the low 80s across the area again. Typical warm spots, the low valleys across the Potomac Highlands into the low to mid 80s. These kinds of temperatures are where we should be in June, so this is very warm for this time of year.

Staying breezy for the afternoon, occasional gusts in the 20-25mph range. Of course, humidity levels will still be low, so that will make it feel much less oppressive than those warmer days in June.

As our next system approaches and with the heat of the afternoon, a few isolated storms are expected mainly late afternoon and into the evening hours. Activity will be limited.

For the evening, very warm and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and an isolated storm, a stray shower overnight. Mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will be well above average for a good portion of the week. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: It will be quite warm to start the day with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day as a cold front will begin to track close to the area and there will be a few spotty showers. Most of the activity will be limited for the daytime hours and then a few rounds through the night.

Staying warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! Once again rather breezy for the day. A pleasant night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s. On and off scattered showers for the evening and overnight. Rain will not be completely widespread with the front so likely a few areas will get missed. The cold front will cross overnight.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Behind the cold front there will be some clouds for the morning and turning rather windy for the day. . Still warm with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to near 70 for the Valley. Cooler for the night. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: The morning will start cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. A good amount of sunshine today. Cooler than earlier in the week but still pleasant.Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, mostly clear and turning cool. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A beautiful morning with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine early and then some clouds build in for the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A fantastic day to spend some time outside! Right now we’re expecting clouds to increase overnight and we may have another system bringing us some rain between Sunday night and Monday. Timing will be adjusted. Still fairly cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the work week with temperatures rising into the 50s for the morning, so pretty mild to start the day. Mainly cloudy for the day but temperatures will be climbing quickly. A very warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

