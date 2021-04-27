Advertisement

Virginia agency wants to shut down troubled regional jail

By Associated Press and The Virginian-Pilot
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The state agency that oversees jails in Virginia is calling for the closure of a regional jail where 53 people have died since 2008.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the Jail Review Committee found that the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has shown “an egregious lack of concern for the health and safety of all who enter.”

The committee summarized its preliminary findings in a 23-page letter. The committee will present its findings to the Board of Local and Regional Jails at a public hearing on May 19. The board will then rule on whether to close the jail. That ruling could be appealed by the jail.

