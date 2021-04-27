Virginia ranked #10 in U.S. for antisemitic incidents in 2020, ADL says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Virginia was registered as the 10th highest in the country for antisemitic incidents in 2020.

In the commonwealth, 49 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2020, which is a 75 percent increase from the 28 incidents in 2019, and a 58 percent increase from the 31 incidents in 2018.

The following number of incidents were reported for the year of 2020:

Vandalism: 16 incidents – up from 12 in 2019 (33 percent increase)

Harassment: 33 incidents – up from 16 in 2019 (106 percent increase)

Assault: 0 incidents reported over the last 5 years

The ADL also says antisemitic incidents were also ‘motivated by the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 presidential election, and white supremacist propaganda distribution efforts.’

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.