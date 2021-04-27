Advertisement

Virginia ranked #10 in U.S. for antisemitic incidents in 2020, ADL says

In the commonwealth, 49 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2020, which is a 75 percent...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Virginia was registered as the 10th highest in the country for antisemitic incidents in 2020.

In the commonwealth, 49 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2020, which is a 75 percent increase from the 28 incidents in 2019, and a 58 percent increase from the 31 incidents in 2018.

The following number of incidents were reported for the year of 2020:

  • Vandalism: 16 incidents – up from 12 in 2019 (33 percent increase)
  • Harassment: 33 incidents – up from 16 in 2019 (106 percent increase)
  • Assault: 0 incidents reported over the last 5 years

The ADL also says antisemitic incidents were also ‘motivated by the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 presidential election, and white supremacist propaganda distribution efforts.’

