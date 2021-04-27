Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co. Saturday night

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County on Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened on Saturday, April 24, at 8:50 p.m. along I-81 at the 273 mile marker.

Officials say a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned before it came to rest. VSP reports the driver, identified as Natalie L. Rzepkowski, 27, of Staunton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

Officials say weather is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP: Search for 18-year-old suspended; remains found
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in Isaiah Brown shooting
GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released
So far this year Virginia State Police has processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA...
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
File image
Remains of Virginia woman have been identified in Alabama
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old

Latest News

VDOT Interstate Advisory Committee to host virtual meeting
Pediatrician: Keep up with immunizations in preparation of COVID-19 vaccines for children
Sean B. Webster
Chesapeake man charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter
Vehicle fire I-64 mm 100
Update: Vehicle fire on I-64 in Albemarle Co. causes delays