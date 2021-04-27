VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co. Saturday night

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County on Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened on Saturday, April 24, at 8:50 p.m. along I-81 at the 273 mile marker.

Officials say a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned before it came to rest. VSP reports the driver, identified as Natalie L. Rzepkowski, 27, of Staunton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

Officials say weather is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

