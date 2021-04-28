City of Harrisonburg works toward environmental goals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Environmental Performance Standards Committee met to discuss the City of Harrisonburg’s environmental action plan, the progress they have made with the plan and what the future holds.

City staff has been working with the committee on the plan and Phase One is complete. Phase One focused on buildings and energy, land use and green space, regional, sustainable transportation, recycling and water resources.

“We’re mostly getting an update from staff on progress that has already been made in the environmental action plan and its associated tasks, and a presentation,” said Harrisonburg City Council member Laura Dent. “A preview of how to move forward.”

Dent said she’s happy with the progress that has been made on the plan so far, but she believes focusing on renewable energy is how they should move forward.

Harrisonburg City Council passed a resolution with a goal for the Friendly City of using 100% renewable energy by 2035.

