Advertisement

City of Harrisonburg works toward environmental goals

Harrisonburg's Environmental Plan
Harrisonburg's Environmental Plan(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Environmental Performance Standards Committee met to discuss the City of Harrisonburg’s environmental action plan, the progress they have made with the plan and what the future holds.

City staff has been working with the committee on the plan and Phase One is complete. Phase One focused on buildings and energy, land use and green space, regional, sustainable transportation, recycling and water resources.

“We’re mostly getting an update from staff on progress that has already been made in the environmental action plan and its associated tasks, and a presentation,” said Harrisonburg City Council member Laura Dent. “A preview of how to move forward.”

Dent said she’s happy with the progress that has been made on the plan so far, but she believes focusing on renewable energy is how they should move forward.

Harrisonburg City Council passed a resolution with a goal for the Friendly City of using 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP: Search for 18-year-old suspended; remains found
The Stanley Fire Department responded to a large fire involving wood pallets and machinery on...
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to large fire involving pallets, machinery in Page County Tuesday night
Virginia agency wants to shut down troubled regional jail
Sean B. Webster
Chesapeake man charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter
JMU student to make history as first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree...
JMU student becomes first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree in Virginia

Latest News

April 2011 Tornado Photos- Shenandoah County
Coverage from the Swoope-Churchville tornado April 28, 2011
Day one of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run
Day one of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run
Coverage from Fulks Run through Mount Jackson and Basye- Shenandoah County tornado
Remembering the local impact of the April 2011 tornadoes