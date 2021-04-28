Day one of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After more than a year Rockingham County Circuit Court held its first jury trial involving a hit-and-run case from almost three years ago.

The trial involved Mashkhal Ibrahim, 29, who is accused of hitting Jared Antle, a JMU student, on West Market Street with his family’s vehicle back in August of 2018.

The case was heard back in December of 2019 but it was declared a mistrial following a deadlocked jury.

The trial was scheduled for later in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, circuit courts around Virginia closed.

On Wednesday, the 14-person jury was selected for the trial and both sides gave their opening statements.

Commonwealth Attorney Victoria Jensen explained who the witnesses are and the different evidence she was going to present.

Aaron Cook, Ibrahim’s attorney, asked the jury to pay attention to the details and to remember his client is to be presumed innocent during the trial.

Jensen then began to bring witnesses to the stand including Antle’s college roommate who was picking up Antle in his Toyota Rav 4 when Antle was hit.

According to the witness, he was picking up Antle and a few of his friends off the sidewalk near the 400 block of West Market Street.

The witness pulled over to the right lane of the street and said he saw Antle open the car door and next glass was flying and his car was plowed over the sidewalk.

The witness said when he got out of his car he saw Antle on the ground with blood coming out of his ears.He then told the Rockingham County Commonwealth Attorney’s office he went to grab a first-aid kit when he saw the black Honda Pilot that hit his car and a person outside the driver’s side door.

The Harrisonburg Police Officer who was the first to arrive on the scene spoke to the courtroom and his body camera footage of that night was shown to the jury.

The video showed Antle in a fetal position on his side with blood on his face.

The trial is expected to continue until Friday and more witnesses will be heard on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

