DOJ: Grant Co. man pleads guilty to drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) — A Grant County man pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, Peter Sanford Layne, of Cabins, West Virginia, admitted to selling methamphetamine in January 2019 in Grant County.

The DOJ reports Layne faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The actual sentence imposed, if any, will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

