Dukes boast one of the best records in the nation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team boasts one of the best records in the country.

The Dukes are 27-1 overall and winners of 17 straight games. The only loss came in a 5-4 defeat to Elon on March 27. JMU is currently ranked No. 23 or No. 24 in the country, depending on which poll is used.

“This group has been through a lot when it comes to all that’s been thrown at them and what we are seeing now, in all the games played, is the way they battle and they are so mentally tough,” said JMU head coach Loren LaPorte. “They don’t let pressure get to them. They are clutch in big-time situations.”

JMU is led offensively by shortstop Sara Jubas who has a team-best .402 batting average to go along with eight home runs and 24 RBI. Outfielder and former Page County High School star Kate Gordon leads to the Dukes with 11 home runs and 38 RBI to go along with a .389 batting average. JMU has seven regular starters batting over .300.

“I think it’s that we have players that can basically do everything,” said infielder Madison Naujokas, who is batting .376 with four home runs and 19 RBI. “We have people that we need to come in, in big situations.”

Gordon added: “I think everybody is just out here playing for the team. It doesn’t matter freshman up to 5th year. Everybody knows how important this season is. It’s shortened. We are all playing together as a team.”

JMU has also been strong in the circle. Odicci Alexander, Alissa Humphrey, and Alexis Bermudez lead a pitching staff that boasts a 1.72 team ERA to go along with 222 strikeouts in 183 innings pitched.

JMU has four regular-season games remaining before the Dukes host the CAA Tournament starting on May 12.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.