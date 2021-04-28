Advertisement

Hamilton remains important part of JMU offense

Jawon Hamilton has been an important part of the James Madison football team’s offense.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jawon Hamilton has been an important part of the James Madison football team’s offense during the 2021 spring season.

Hamilton put together the best performance of his JMU career when he rushed for 171 yards, including a JMU & FCS-record 99-yard TD run, against VMI in the first round of the FCS Playoffs this past Saturday. The Dukes defeated the Keydets, 31-24, to advance to the quarterfinals.

While his performance against VMI stands out, Hamilton has been a consistent player for JMU throughout the spring campaign. He ranks second on the team in rushing yards (449) and rushing touchdowns (5) while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

“He’s out there every day,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti when discussing Hamilton during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “(Hamilton’s) got really good speed. He’s got great work habits. He’s a great team guy. He leads by example. He’s broken a number of really long runs for us too.”

Hamilton, a redshirt senior, joined JMU as a transfer prior to the 2018 season. He began is college football career at UCF, an FBS level program, where he made 11 starts at running back for the Knights.

James Madison is scheduled to host North Dakota Sunday evening in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. TV coverage will be available on ESPN2.

Watch Curt Cignetti’s full weekly press conference (4/27) here:

