HPD: 21-year-old man charged with aggravated malicious wounding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department reports a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding after officials believe he led another man into the woods and stabbed him several times.

According to a Facebook post from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), officials responded to an “unknown incident” on Tuesday, April 27, at approximately 11:10 a.m. to the 500 block of Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they identified two males with stab wounds and lacerations being assisted by employees from a local business.

After investigating, police say it is believed that one of the males at the scene had led the other male into the woods and stabbed him several times. HPD says the victim was able to gain control of the knife, possessed by the suspect, and sought assistance from a nearby business.

The Facebook post says both males were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment and have since been released. Officials say the suspect, identified as Zavion Taylor, 21, of Newport News, has been arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated malicious wounding.

Taylor is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond, and additional charges are pending.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

On April 27, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 500... Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.