Large fire involving pallets, machinery in Page County

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, the fire involves pallets and machinery on Dairy...
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, the fire involves pallets and machinery on Dairy Drive off of Leakesville Road.(Page County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Page County.

According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night, the fire involves pallets and machinery on Dairy Drive off of Leakesville Road.

Firefighters from Stanley, Luray and Shenandoah are on the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

*** Alert *** There is currently a large fire involving pallets and machinery on Dairy Drive off of Leakesville Road....

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

