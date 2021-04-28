Large fire involving pallets, machinery in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Page County.

According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night, the fire involves pallets and machinery on Dairy Drive off of Leakesville Road.

Firefighters from Stanley, Luray and Shenandoah are on the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

