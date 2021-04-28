Lord Fairfax Health District sees slow down in COVID-19 vaccine demand

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 vaccine efforts continue around the Valley, and for the Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD), demand is slowing down. But they still need to give many more shots before herd immunity is reached.

The LFHD serves those in Page and Shenandoah counties, along with other surrounding counties.

LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene said some clinic sites have over 600 openings but are only seeing 150-200 people through the doors. He said it’s no longer a matter of how many vaccines they are receiving, or how much manpower they have to distribute, instead, it’s a matter of how many people want the vaccine.

In the health district, Greene said over 70 percent of those 65 and older have received their COVID-19 shot, but for those 18 and older, only about 40 percent.

As of April 28, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that almost 44 percent of the commonwealth’s population has received at least one COVID-19 shot, and 29 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Greene said he thinks many of the people interested in the shot have already received it, which leaves those hesitant about the vaccine, especially after several rare cases of clot lots appeared in women after getting the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“If you’re concerned about the J&J vaccine, come to us to get Moderna, go to Valley Health to get Pfizer,” Greene said. “Those vaccines are as safe as any vaccine, as far as I’m aware of, and there is absolutely no association with the clotting problem with either of those two vaccines, so please go get vaccinated. It’s our way out of this mess.”

Now, the LFHD will turn to targeted outreach, in hopes of reaching vulnerable communities and those hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you live or work in the LFHD, there is a drive-up clinic happening on Thursday, April 29 at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greene said you can make an appointment, but this drive-up clinic does not require an appointment.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

