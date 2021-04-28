Mary Baldwin University to require COVID-19 vaccine for fall

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, April 28, Mary Baldwin University (MBU) announced the university would require all students age 16 and over attending classes on the Staunton or Fishersville campuses and all faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

MBU says in a statement on their website “a fully vaccinated campus community provides the greatest chance of returning to more normal operations and delivering the richest possible student experience while ensuring the safety of the entire MBU family.”

The university says vaccination requirements would also reduce the need for COVID-19 testing on campus, as well as reducing the need for quarantining, the ability to host and attend more in-person events, increased capacity in campus facilities, the ability to dine in dining facilities, and fewer restrictions for athletics.

MBU says updates will be provided to students on the process for reporting vaccination statuses, and additional details will also be shared on what to expect in terms of campus operations and safety measures for the 2021-2022 academic year.

To read the full statement from MBU, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.