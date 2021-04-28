Parking changes could be on the way for downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Changes could be on the way for those who park in the Friendly City.

Following a downtown parking study conducted last April, the Harrisonburg City Council heard recommendations on changes to the parking time limits in several city-owned lots.

As of now, the city has an array of parking spots with various time limits ranging from 30 minutes to 10-hours.

A recommendation the board heard was to remove nearly 500 three-hour and 10-hour limit parking spots and replace them with four-hour time limits.

In addition, 250 long-term permit parking spots would be added.

The changes and the shift to a four-hour parking spot time limit came at the recommendation of a city parking consultant.

Several of the council members said the new parking system would work for those shopping and dining in downtown Harrisonburg but may not be ideal for employees of the local businesses. With the new policy, many employees may have to buy a parking permit in order to avoid penalties of parking past the time limit.

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department plans to implement the changes in May with the project being complete by mid-August. However, because of the number of impacted parking lots and the number of signs which would need to be changed, the department plans to phase in the changes in the coming months.