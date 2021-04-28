Report: 2020 was worst on record for fatal overdoses

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Data shows 2020 was Virginia’s worst year on record for fatal drug overdoses.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a new report from the Virginia Department of Health shows nearly 2,300 people died from overdoses. That’s a 41% increase from 2019, which was already record-breaking.

The report’s author tells the newspaper all corners of the state have been impacted. Fentanyl, a potent opioid that often gets mixed in with other drugs, accounted for about 72% of all overdose deaths, according to the report.

