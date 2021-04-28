Advertisement

Richmond soldier dies in non-combat incident at overseas air base

Detail view of American flag flying at half mast.
Detail view of American flag flying at half mast.(Brett Carlsen | AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Defense says a soldier from Richmond died in a non-combat incident at an overseas airbase.

Staff Sgt. Christopher F. Pantos, 55, died at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait on April 26 while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The DOD said the incident was non-combat-related and is under investigation.

Pantos was assigned to the 55th Sustainment Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

