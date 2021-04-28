Sentara RMH named to Top 100 Hospitals list

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. The hospital has also been named one of the Top 15 Health Systems in the nation for 2021 by IBM Watson Health.

IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,675 facilities throughout the United States. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent and sustainable high performance, according to a press release from Sentara RMH.

This year’s ranking also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health.

“This recognition is thanks to the tireless work of every member of our team, be it nurses, providers, or those who work in roles behind the scenes to help care for our patients,” said Sentara RMH President Doug Moyer in the press release. “It takes teamwork to come together and provide consistently high-quality healthcare for our community and this recognition highlights the hard work that’s been done by many in order to provide excellent care to the Shenandoah Valley. It is an especially meaningful achievement after the challenging year we spent navigating a global pandemic.”

To see the full Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, click here.

