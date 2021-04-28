Severe storms and flash flooding impact Plains and Midwest

(WHSV) - While our area is enjoying summer-like temperatures, other places in the country are seeing severe weather with these warm temperatures.

Places from Texas to the Great Lakes are under a severe threat Wednesday. There is plenty of warm air, fueling activity right ahead of a cold front. Oklahoma is one state in particular that has been hit hard.

Families are cleaning up and assessing damage today after severe storms rocked Oklahoma. Garvin County emergency management says a tornado touched down near Pauls Valley overnight which is south of Oklahoma City. The storm knocked down power lines and trees.

Several barns were destroyed and one house was damaged. No injuries reported among residents but authorities say some horses were hurt. Emergency crews also reported flooded roadways.

Water rescues taking place in Northwest Arkansas due to severe flooding, including this Bentonville school bus that slid into a ditchhttps://t.co/lDyoyVQ4Ur #arwx pic.twitter.com/5xJcBCrG6b — Mallory Brooks (@MalloryHBrooks) April 28, 2021

Right now, flash flooding is a concern with numerous states having flash flood warning issued Wednesday.

In northwestern Arkansas, 6 inches of rain fell in just 2 hours.

#Flooding at Hwy 127 in Garfield after the railroad tracks. PLEASE turn around, take your time. Our emergency managers urge you to not risk it as they respond to swift water rescues. #ARwx #NWArk #ARnews pic.twitter.com/yZo0jsxQ2b — Benton County AR (@BentonCoAR) April 28, 2021

Severe storms will continue to push northeast today and other severe storms are expected to fire up in Oklahoma and Texas again with the potential of damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail up to 4 inches in diameter.

FULL tornado festival with gorilla hail smashing windshield from north of Crowell to Lockett, Texas! Windshield shattered in bear’s cage of first tornado north of Crowell. Messed up by dashboard mount. Deployed infrasound sensor in hail core and tornado https://t.co/r4UJKPZHRu pic.twitter.com/Jwm3zd8mgf — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 24, 2021

This system is only supposed to bring some scattered showers or an isolated storm to the area.

