Severe storms and flash flooding impact Plains and Midwest
(WHSV) - While our area is enjoying summer-like temperatures, other places in the country are seeing severe weather with these warm temperatures.
Places from Texas to the Great Lakes are under a severe threat Wednesday. There is plenty of warm air, fueling activity right ahead of a cold front. Oklahoma is one state in particular that has been hit hard.
Families are cleaning up and assessing damage today after severe storms rocked Oklahoma. Garvin County emergency management says a tornado touched down near Pauls Valley overnight which is south of Oklahoma City. The storm knocked down power lines and trees.
Several barns were destroyed and one house was damaged. No injuries reported among residents but authorities say some horses were hurt. Emergency crews also reported flooded roadways.
Right now, flash flooding is a concern with numerous states having flash flood warning issued Wednesday.
In northwestern Arkansas, 6 inches of rain fell in just 2 hours.
Severe storms will continue to push northeast today and other severe storms are expected to fire up in Oklahoma and Texas again with the potential of damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail up to 4 inches in diameter.
This system is only supposed to bring some scattered showers or an isolated storm to the area.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.