Students at Keister Elementary participate in HCPS pinwheel project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”This is our Pinwheels for Hope project,” explained mental health counselor Andrea Skaflen.

Every student within Harrisonburg City Public Schools will or already has received a pinwheel to plant on school grounds.

“We started it this year as our students were coming back because we really want them to focus on all the hope and opportunity that we have as we’re moving forward, after a really challenging year,” Skaflen added.

“I hope that everybody would get to start taking off our masks soon,” said Jack, a first grader at Keister Elementary.

The students are able to work on different activities during class that help them think critically about what they are hoping for.

“They talk about developing your hopes and how to have hopes within your community, within your family, personal hopes. Then they bring their pinwheel out and they are allowed to share their hope or keep it private to themselves and plant their pinwheel and watch as the school pinwheel garden grows and all those hopes come together,” Skaflen said.

“I hope that COVID would go away,” Victoria another first grader at Keister, said.

“We have found that students have really been challenged coming back into the building. We do want them focus on that wellness of thinking ahead, focusing on goals and moving forward,” Skaflen explained.

