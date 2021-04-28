Supervisors to possibly send letter in opposition of community college name change

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation on the reasons for the recommended name of Lord Fairfax Community College.

This all comes after the board’s last meeting on April 13, where Ron Maxwell, a resident of Rappahannock County, presented to the board why he did not see the need for a name change.

“Good intentions aren’t sufficient when turning the world upside down and inside out,” Maxwell said. “I humbly suggest that the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors join with the supervisors of Rappahannock County.”

On March 13, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the State Board of Community Colleges, letting the group who oversees the 23 community colleges in Virginia know they were not in support.

“We voted unanimously on March 1, 2021, to express to you and the state board that we do not support the decision,” part of the letter read.

A similar letter was also sent in and signed by state legislators including Senator Mark Obenshain and Delegate Todd Gilbert.

At the previous meeting, Shenandoah County’s BOS decided they would like to hear a presentation from the College’s President, Dr. Kim Blosser before moving forward with anything.

However, District 3 Supervisor Brad Pollack said he would like to make a vote before the State Board has its next meeting in May.

“I ask that it be done well before May 19 which is the day that the Virginia Community College Board will be actually making the final decision on this issue,” Pollack said during the meeting.

Officials with Virginia’s Community Colleges state board said the May meeting will likely consist of the board discussing which community colleges are recommending a name change.

Over the summer, the board recommended colleges look at the names of buildings and parts of the university they think may need to be changed.

They said out of the 23 community colleges in Virginia, John Tyler, Thomas Nelson and Lord Fairfax all look to be submitting a recommendation for a change.

A name change must be approved by a board to move forward and each college is in a different time frame on when that may happen.

Officials with LFCC said the college and its naming task force will hold a community forum on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss possibly name changes.

Later in June, the local board of the college will vote on the potential names and then will hopefully appear in front of the state board at their July meeting.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.