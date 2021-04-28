Advertisement

TR Williams throws out first pitch in Page County season opener, Panthers earn win

Page County High School baseball standout TR Williams was back on his home field Tuesday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County High School baseball standout TR Williams was back on his home field Tuesday night.

Williams threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Page County’s first game of the 2021 season. He is currently unable to pitch in competitive games while he continues to rehab from a battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Williams is considered to be one of the best high school baseball players in Virginia and has already signed to play at Virginia Tech.

Page County defeated Stonewall Jackson, 2-1, Tuesday night.

H.S. Spring Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 17

Baseball

Page County 2, Stonewall Jackson 1

Spotswood 5, Broadway 4

Moorefield 12, Petersburg 6

Softball

Spotswood 3, Broadway 2

Page County 14, Stonewall Jackson 0

Rappahannock County 6, Strasburg 1

Girls Soccer

Stonewall Jackson 10, Page County 0

Strasburg 6, Rappahannock County 0

Boys Tennis

Harrisonburg 6, Spotswood 3

Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 3

Wilson Memorial 9, East Rockingham 0

Girls Tennis

Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 1

Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0

