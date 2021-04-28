Advertisement

VMI cadet's post goes viral

By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - First Classman Bradey Biller says he was on duty last week when a cadet brought a $100 bill into the guard room. He had found it on the steps in barracks, and wanted to turn it in so the owner could claim it.

Biller posted a picture on Facebook, saying that sort of honesty is what has made his time at the institute so special.

”It happens all the time here, I mean, every single day, you know, stuff like that,” Biller said. “Great character that happens all the time. But I just really wanted to share that it’s three o’clock in the morning, maybe four, that he had the integrity to come in and return that hundred dollar bill.”

Biller graduates this May. He plans to go into civil engineering.

