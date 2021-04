HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from WHSV-area teams competing in the WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournaments.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

(6) Charleston Catholic vs. (3) Petersburg - Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

(1) Tug Valley 67, (8) Pendleton County 24

