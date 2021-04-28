Advertisement

West Virginia National Guard members in D.C. ahead of POTUS speech

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - About 90 members of the West Virginia National Guard are in Washington, ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech Wednesday night.

Brig. Gen. Bill Crane tweeted Tuesday evening that the members went at the request of D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management with the approval of Gov. Jim Justice.

According to Crane, “they are on the ground in the D.C. area & are ready to support the head agency partners to help ensure the safety and protection of all participants and visitors.”

Wednesday night, President Biden will give a Presidential Address to the Join Session of Congress. This is a tradition during a president’s first year. In the years that follow, the address is called the State of the Union. The address being held at the end of April is a bit unusual, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders in Washington have said.

In his series of tweets, General Crane said “As always, our One Guard stands ready to assist our fellow Solider & Airmen and the citizens of the great nation when called upon. "

