West Virginia to get $393K from feds for hepatitis detection

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $393,100 from the federal government to detect the spread of hepatitis.

The funding comes as the state deals with one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. Nearly $78,700 of the total funding is devoted to infectious diseases stemming from opioid use.

The state has had the nation’s highest rate of opioid drug addictions and drug overdose deaths.

The state’s U.S. senators announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

