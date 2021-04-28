Advertisement

West Virginia transgender athlete bill signed by governor

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. While the United States doubled its population over the past seven decades, West Virginia headed in the other direction. With West Virginia poised to lose another congressional seat due to its long, steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press and John Raby
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has signed a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.

The bill was among 38 signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday. It had narrowly passed the state Senate, which had added the college component, before being overwhelmingly approved in the House of Delegates.

Justice said earlier this week that he would proudly sign the transgender bill despite warnings from some lawmakers that the NCAA could retaliate and decide not to hold college tournaments in the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter says it regrets that the governor signed the bill.

