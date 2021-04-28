Advertisement

W.Va. working on $100 savings bonds for young vaccinated

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are still working to hammer out details of how to send $100 savings bonds for residents age 16 to 35 who get a coronavirus shot.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the incentive program to immunize young people will also apply retroactively for anyone in the age range who already received a vaccine. He said his administration is working with the U.S. Treasury Department to make arrangements for the bonds, which can take up to two decades to mature to their full value.

If issuing bonds becomes too complex, he said the state will just send $100 checks.

