Advertisement

Arizona murder suspect escapes officers near Atlanta airport

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a murder suspect near the Atlanta airport after he escaped from sheriff’s deputies who were taking him back to Arizona.

Officials say Jsaan Carlos Strover got away from two Maricopa County deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport.

The 20-year-old Strover is wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat tells reporters that Strover ran away after deputies unshackled his legs so he could walk down stairs.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Strover with dogs and helicopters Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
JMU student to make history as first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree...
JMU student becomes first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree in Virginia
The Stanley Fire Department responded to a large fire involving wood pallets and machinery on...
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to large fire involving pallets, machinery in Page County Tuesday night
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
Day one of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run
Following a downtown parking study conducted last April, the Harrisonburg City Council heard...
Parking changes could be on the way for downtown Harrisonburg

Latest News

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty