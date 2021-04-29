JMU students celebrate last day of class with final Unity March

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the death of George Floyd last May, students at James Madison University have stood up and spoken out against racial injustice and violence against the BIPOC communities across the nation and on campus.

Students organized the March for Our Lives, a march on the first day of classes, and on Thursday, which was the last day of classes for the semester.

One student said they started the year with a unity march and are ending it the same way.

Students, faculty, professors, and the university’s president spoke on Thursday afternoon about their experiences on campus, using their voices to create change and moving forward together.

Many students who played a big role in the marches over the past year will be graduating from JMU in the coming days. Those student leaders reminded other students to continue speaking up, hold the university accountable and persist.

“Don’t let the end of the year make you feel like it’s the end of your worth,” Norman Jones III, a senior at JMU, said. “Very intentionally, this is the beginning of something. Your last day in a classroom is your first day in change.”

