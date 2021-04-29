Local political analyst reacts to Biden’s 100-day address to Congress

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden addressed Congress on Wednesday night as he approached his 100-day milestone in office. One local political analyst spoke with WHSV on President Biden’s approval rating in those first 100 days.

Local political analyst Bob Roberts says party polarization is the driving force for Biden’s numbers.

Roberts says Biden has been successful in getting millions of Americans vaccinated, but his new challenge is getting those who are hesitant to get the vaccine, and distributing a booster later in the year.

Roberts says a more controversial challenge Biden faces is trying to get the government more involved as the president sees pushback from the Republican party.

“He wants to really go back to the 1960s where the government was doing a lot more, and he wants to spend about 6 trillion dollars doing it. So it’s a dramatic shift. It’s a major shift from Barack Obama, who wasn’t able to do that much except for Obamacare,” Roberts said.

Roberts adds that Biden is attempting to appeal more to the working class by offering free community college tuition and paid childcare.

In planning for a “broader social safety net,” Roberts says the president’s major obstacle is getting 51 votes.

“His major barrier to getting much of this plan through is Senator Manchin in West Virginia. Unless Senator Manchin from West Virginia goes along with many of these plans, it can’t pass with 51 votes,” Roberts said.

Roberts adds that Biden needs to handle immigration in a way that supports the economy. He says the older the country gets and the fewer people working, businesses will need workers for low-skill jobs.

“Without immigration, our economy is in serious trouble because we’re not having enough kids. He has to sell it that way. And that’s what happened when Ronald Reagan did,” Roberts said. “Ronald Reagan did sell that in the 1980s, immigration reform, because he had a lot of pressure from businesses who needed labor when the economy was booming.”

Roberts says Biden’s work so far is looked at differently on each side of the aisle.

