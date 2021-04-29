Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has amended guidance on outdoor mask use to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guidelines state that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outdoors if they are alone or in small gatherings. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna.

Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large, crowded events such as concerts, sporting events and graduation ceremonies

“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” Gov. Northam said. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases has made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. I encourage all Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today.”

The governor also updated Executive Order Seventy-Two to allow up to 1,000 spectators at outdoor recreational sporting events. This will allow more people to attend the final high school games of the season and summer sports.

More restrictions will be rolled back on May 15. Northam also hopes that remaining capacity limits will be able to be lifted in mid-June as long as COVID-19 cases remain stable and vaccinations progress.

More than 3.7 million Virginians have had at least one dose and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

To read the full update from Governor Northam, click here.

