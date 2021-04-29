Pendleton County wins 38th straight game, clinches state tournament berth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County boys basketball team picked up its 38th straight win Wednesday night and clinched a spot in the Class A State Tournament in the process.

The Wildcats defeated East Hardy, 69-28, in a Class A Region II Co-Final in Franklin. Cole Day led Pendleton County in scoring with 16 points while Bailey Thompson (12 points), Isaiah Gardiner (11 points), and Braden McClanahan (10 points) also scored in double-figures for the Wildcats. Christian Dove and Dawson Price each scored eight points apiece for East Hardy. PC improves to 15-0 overall during the 2021 season. The Wildcats went 23-0 overall during the 2019-2020 campaign before it was shut down early due to COVID-19.

Pendleton County earns the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Class A State Tournament in Charleston. The Wildcats will play No. 6 seed Greenbrier West in the quarterfinals Next Tuesday (May 4) at 9:30 a.m. To see the full WVSSAC boys basketball state tournament brackets, click here.

