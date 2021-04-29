Advertisement

Portion of Mt. Clinton Pike to close for railroad work next week

The repairs are expected to take place on Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A portion of Mt. Clinton Pike will be closed next week while Norfolk Southern Railroad performs emergency rail repairs.

The repairs are expected to take place on Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6. Mt. Clinton Pike will be closed for through traffic between Virginia Avenue and North Liberty Street starting Wednesday morning.

Northfolk Southern expects to complete work on the rail line and reopen the street on Thursday afternoon.

The closure will be at the railroad crossing. There will be access to businesses on Mt. Clinton Pike from North Liberty Street.

