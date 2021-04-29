Advertisement

Sen. Kaine works to improve VA shipyards

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks with reporters.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced new legislation to improve American shipyards.

The bipartisan bill aims to provide $25 billion in funding to public and private shipyards in Virginia’s Hampton Roads area and in other coastal states.

“So we improve our shipyards, which is great for the nation’s defense, but it also is really good for the shipbuilding workforce which is an important component in Virginia communities and many others,” said Kaine.

If approved, the funding will come from the Defense Production Act.

