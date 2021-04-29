Advertisement

Senator Manchin provides update on American Rescue Plan housing assistance for West Virginians

(Joe Buchanan | WDTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV/Office of Senator Manchin Press Release) — On Thursday, April 29, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) provided an update on housing assistance for West Virginians included in the American Rescue Plan.

According to a press release from Senator Manchin’s office, the Mountain State is receiving $1,246,924 in the first round of funding from the American Rescue Plan to identify and assist students experiencing homelessness, and $28,290,754 from the HOME Investments Partnerships program to fund affordable housing programs across West Virginia.

To learn more about the American Rescue Plan, click here.

