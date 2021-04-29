Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week have returned to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten released the names of all seven deputies who went to Brown’s residence to serve arrest and search warrants.

He said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

