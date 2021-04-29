Staunton, Waynesboro public pools getting ready for Memorial Day weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’ll once again be relief on those hot summer days in the Shenandoah Valley, as people are working hard to get pools ready for Memorial Day weekend.

The coronavirus pandemic kept public pools in Staunton and Waynesboro closed in 2020, but not this year.

“It’s been a crazy year, but we’re glad to offer some kind of normalcy again,” Staunton Aquatics Manager Ryan Flippo said.

The two cities are cleaning the pools so that they are ready for the public.

“The water chemistry looks great, " Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones said.

Waynesboro had an extra challenge this year as budget cuts left a position at Parks & Rec unfunded.

“We were forced to try to figure out a way to manage the pool,” Jones said.

They’re partnering with Virginia Gators, who just this year brought a swim team to the city.

“We are in the swimming business, and this is what we do,” Virginia Gators Vice President Rob Rule said.

Waynesboro will maintain the pool while Virginia Gators manages the day-to-day.

“Hopefully this will just be seamless,” Jones said. “Folks will not see the difference.”

People are already calling: “They get very excited on the phone,” Flippo said. “It’s great that people are excited to come out and see us this summer.”

“Folks really want to get outside,” Jones said. “The pool is 95% outside. We have a large area, plenty of places to spread out and keep people safe during COVID.”

Staunton has two pools: Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall Park. Waynesboro has War Memorial Pool. They are all recruiting lifeguards.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.