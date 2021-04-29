Advertisement

Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for manipulating a close friend to kill a young Richmond man, two days after she claimed the man had raped her.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Anayah Naree Daily had admitted after her conviction that she lied about a sexual assault. Chesterfield Circuit Court, Judge David Johnson on Wednesday sentenced Daily to 60 years in prison with 25 years suspended for murder in the April 2018 shooting of 19-year-old Breland Poole.

Daily was 16 at the time of the killing. She turned 19 last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
JMU student to make history as first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree...
JMU student becomes first Black woman to graduate with biophysical chemistry degree in Virginia
The Stanley Fire Department responded to a large fire involving wood pallets and machinery on...
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to large fire involving pallets, machinery in Page County Tuesday night
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
Day one of retrial for Harrisonburg man accused of felony hit and run
Following a downtown parking study conducted last April, the Harrisonburg City Council heard...
Parking changes could be on the way for downtown Harrisonburg

Latest News

Senator Manchin provides update on American Rescue Plan housing assistance for West Virginians
Justice Beth Walker says the event is a good way to let students see what the law profession is...
West Virginia Supreme Court justices participate in Law Day
More than $2.1 million going to nonprofit Child Advocacy Centers in W.Va.
The repairs are expected to take place on Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6.
Portion of Mt. Clinton Pike to close for railroad work next week