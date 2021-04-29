Turning very windy behind a cold front

THURSDAY: Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. There will be a few showers, then a broken line of showers, possible thunderstorm by mid to late evening as the cold front gets closer. Rather breezy tonight especially as the front crosses, there will a few higher wind gusts.

Showers should taper off around and after midnight except for the Allegheny mountains. The cold front will cross overnight and lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Scattered showers will move across the area this evening and into the early overnight. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A cooler start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s but turning very windy. Behind the cold front there will be some clouds for the morning but then sunny for the day. Temperatures will be mild but it will certainly feel cooler than the last several afternoons. Afternoon highs around 60 for our WEst Virginia locations.

Mid to upper 60s for the Valley. It will be very windy for the day, wind will be sustained at 15-30 mph with gusts in the 40-50mph range. Most of the higher gusts are expected for the higher elevations, above 2,500′.

Winds could gust over 40 mph at times in the Valley; over 50 mph in higher elevations (WHSV)

Staying breezy for most of the night and cooling quick after sunset. Overnight will be chilly with lows in the low 30s for West Virginia locations. Likely a freeze across our West Virginia Highlands. Upper 30s to near 40 for the Valley. There will not be a frost because of the elevated winds.

SATURDAY: The morning will start cool with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine today. A mild day, too. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Less wind to worry about for Saturday. The start of May will be terrific. Take advantage of the outdoors if you can.

For Saturday evening, temperatures in the 60s. Clear skies for Saturday night as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A beautiful morning with mostly sunny and temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning warmer. Highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s today. A fantastic day to spend some time outside! Right now we’re expecting clouds to increase overnight and we may have another system tracking close to our area Sunday night and Monday. Moisture is limited with this system, so we’ll continue to monitor it for any updates. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the work week with temperatures in the 50s for the morning, so pretty mild to start the day. Mainly cloudy for the day but temperatures will be climbing quickly. A very warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, staying quite mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for pretty much the whole day today. Warm to start with temperatures climbing through the 60s. Very warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s! A great day for outdoor activities!

WEDNESDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. A nice day overall but more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 70s. Another system looks to approach the area and could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms.

