UVA Health administers its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it administered its 100,000th vaccine dose Thursday, April 29. Additionally, more than 42,800 people have been fully vaccinated through UVA Health.

“Reaching the 100,000-vaccine mark is an incredible achievement, and I want to thank our partners in the community and at the Blue Ridge Health District for helping us serve all of the people in our community and the region,” K. Craig Kent, MD, executive vice president for health affairs and chief executive officer for UVA Health, said in a news release Thursday.

“Topping 100,000 vaccines wouldn’t be possible without a true team effort, and I am so grateful to the UVA Health team members and community volunteers who have devoted their time and energy to serving our community and getting our neighbors vaccinated as quickly as possible,” UVA Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Wendy Horton said.

The 100,000th vaccine was administered at the Vaccination Center located in Seminole Square, which UVA Health operates in partnership with BRHD.

UVA Health encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to sign up for an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments are readily available and open for everyone ages 16 and older, and can be made by calling 434-297-4829.

