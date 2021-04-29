Advertisement

VEC limits access to claims after identity theft investigation

VEC
VEC(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is once again limiting access to its claims filing website.

This comes after some people say their banking account information was changed without their permission.

The VEC says they are currently investigating the problem. The VEC did not say whether the online filing of new claims is impacted.

