VHSL expands football championships capacity limit from 500 to 1,000

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced on Wednesday the total number of spectators allowed for VHSL sports played outdoors is now 1,000, an increase from the previous capacity limit of 500 people.

The extended capacity limit will apply for Saturday’s VHSL Championships.

VHSL says there will be a 1,000-ticket limit per site for state football championship games, with 500 tickets allocated to each school. Unused tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30, at noon, through the GoFan ticket portal.

Spectators must continue to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times, and six feet of social distancing must be maintained between spectators who are not family members.

Just in: Up to 1,000 fans can now attend this Saturday’s state football finals.



Riverheads hosts Class 1, Stuarts Draft hosts Class 2. pic.twitter.com/awj96YV5Ey — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.