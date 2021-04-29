Advertisement

Virginia to receive massive shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is about to get another massive shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Danny Avula says more than 19,000 doses will arrive on May 3.

Those doses will be prioritized for colleges, universities, rural areas and hospitalized patients.

The CDC reminds people that the risk of blood clots from the vaccine is extremely rare.

However, polls show most people are now unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.

