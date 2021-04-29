Virginia to receive massive shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is about to get another massive shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Danny Avula says more than 19,000 doses will arrive on May 3.

Those doses will be prioritized for colleges, universities, rural areas and hospitalized patients.

The CDC reminds people that the risk of blood clots from the vaccine is extremely rare.

However, polls show most people are now unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.