Wanted: Hector Luis Ortiz-Diaz

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hector Luis Ortiz-Diaz, 36, is wanted by the local police.

Ortiz-Diaz is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for two outstanding felony charges; malicious bodily injury and burglary of residence with intent to commit larceny and/or assault and battery. There are also two misdemeanor warrants pending for assault and battery and property damage.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

