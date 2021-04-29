Advertisement

West Virginia Supreme Court justices participate in Law Day

Justice Beth Walker says the event is a good way to let students see what the law profession is...
Justice Beth Walker says the event is a good way to let students see what the law profession is like.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Supreme Court justices are taking part in Law Day activities next week.

The court says the justices will participate in a virtual awards ceremony Monday for the state bar’s Women in the Profession Committee’s Law Day student contests. The contests were open to students across the state and involved essay-writing, poetry, songwriting and performance, poster creation and social media marketing.

After the awards are presented, justices will give a virtual tour of the Supreme Court chamber. Justice Beth Walker says the event is a good way to let students see what the law profession is like.

