Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library remember the life of colleague and friend Natalie Rzepkowski

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (WWPL) in Staunton is mourning the loss of one of its employees who died in a car crash in Shenandoah County over the weekend.

Natalie Rzepkowski worked at WWPL since 2018, after graduating from Mary Baldwin University.

She fulfilled many roles at the presidential library, including working in the gift shops and visitor services and giving tours to the general public. Natalie showcased many skills and talents while working with WWPL, so she also worked with the education department, teaching school groups and conducting special tours.

President and CEO of WWPL, Robin Von Seldeneck said Natalie always made visitors feel welcome and engaged, and she made a friend in everyone she met.

She was always thinking of others and finding ways to make them smile.

“She was always really going out of her way to be such a good friend, and I think when our visitors came, they immediately felt that, and she was just the type of person you felt like you had known your entire life,” Von Seldeneck said.

She said Natalie always lit up the room, and it’s been hard not seeing her at work, doing what she did best.

“There’s really a piece that’s missing here, and we’ve tried to go out of our way with visitors to come in that they’re getting the same experience, but I wonder if they might be feeling the sadness here a little bit,” Von Seldeneck said.

They hope to honor Natalie’s memory by carrying on her giving spirit and can-do attitude.

