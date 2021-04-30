2 charged in connection with Augusta Co. shooting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Newport News residents in connection with a shooting in Fishersville.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday, April 30, that Jordan Crews and Shalayia Johnson were taken into custody without incident at 5:45 a.m. Deputies had located their vehicle at Staunton’s Red Roof Inn, and city officers helped with apprehending the suspects.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Jefferson Highway around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found the victim’s vehicle and evidence of a shooting, as well as reviewed video footage from a business in the area.

“This was an isolated incident that stemmed from a verbal argument over two vehicles that were backing up in the parking lot at the same time,” Sheriff Donald Smith said in Friday’s news release. “The careless actions of Mr. Crews could have resulted in a deadly situation.”

Crews is charged with shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Johnson is charged with accessory to shooting into an occupied vehicle. She was released on an unsecured bond.

