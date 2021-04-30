Advertisement

2 charged in connection with Augusta Co. shooting

Shalayia Johnson and Jordan Crews of Newport News
Shalayia Johnson and Jordan Crews of Newport News(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Newport News residents in connection with a shooting in Fishersville.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday, April 30, that Jordan Crews and Shalayia Johnson were taken into custody without incident at 5:45 a.m. Deputies had located their vehicle at Staunton’s Red Roof Inn, and city officers helped with apprehending the suspects.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Jefferson Highway around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found the victim’s vehicle and evidence of a shooting, as well as reviewed video footage from a business in the area.

“This was an isolated incident that stemmed from a verbal argument over two vehicles that were backing up in the parking lot at the same time,” Sheriff Donald Smith said in Friday’s news release. “The careless actions of Mr. Crews could have resulted in a deadly situation.”

Crews is charged with shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Johnson is charged with accessory to shooting into an occupied vehicle. She was released on an unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
(Source: Gray News)
Teen sentenced to 35 years for manipulating friend to kill
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam updates outdoor mask mandate to match CDC guidance
After a two-day trial in 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that...
UPDATE: Mistrial declared in Mashkhal Ibrahim hit and run case
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors votes to raise personal property taxes to help fund...
Augusta County leaders raise personal property taxes in split vote

Latest News

Riven Rock Park
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee dies after being struck by falling tree limb
High winds Friday cause power outages across the Valley
Rite Aid expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations in Va.
Va. General Assembly passes bill making balloon releases illegal