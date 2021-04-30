Advertisement

6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River

Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office has a monster of a fish tale.
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old female sturgeon weighing over 240 pounds with a length of nearly 7-feet.(Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - The Alpena office of the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) shared a photo of a massive sturgeon that was caught in the Detroit River.

Calling it a “once in a lifetime catch,” the Detroit River native species crew caught the sturgeon last week. Clocking in at 240 lbs., measuring 6-feet-10 inches long, with a girth of almost four feet, this fish is one of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the US.

Factoring in the sturgeon’s weight, the FWS office assumed it to be a female that had been roaming around the waters for over 100 years.

“She likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the fourth largest city in America,” the office said.

They added that she was quickly released back into the river after she was processed - and after a staff member took a photo beside her for scale.

A sturgeon weighing 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7-feet long was caught in the Detroit River by the Alpena office of the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Service.(Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office)

