Arts Council of the Valley announces May First Fridays Downtown lineup

A view from downtown Harrisonburg from WHSV's Air3.
A view from downtown Harrisonburg from WHSV's Air3.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) has announced its May lineup for First Fridays Downtown, a full-year community event comprised of participating venues to bring arts experiences to residents each first Friday.

Some of the arts experiences during May include:

  • Arts Incarnate (292 N Liberty St) will host an outdoor concert, weather permitting, on May 7 at 7 p.m.
  • The little Gallery Underground (JMU Music Library 880 S Main St) is open from Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drawings by JMU students are on display in Playlist: Wavelength. You can also visit online.
  • OASIS Fine Art & Craft plans an opening reception for its Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society exhibition Friday, May 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Park Gables Gallery at VMRC announces a virtual exhibition of photography by Deborah Pugh, The Keeper of Secret Selves.
  • Smith House Galleries hosts an online-only exhibition from May 3 through May 28 of photography by nine Rocktown Camera Club members.
  • Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St) will hold an in-person opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 7 for Texture-dimensions by Chris Hoover-Siedel, who uses macrame and a variety of other materials.
  • The Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) explores “What’s in a Word” through a virtual tour of quilts that play with words in different ways. The museum is open for in-person visits Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) offers a chance to view watercolor, pen, and acrylic works by Rebecca Pence. “How Did You Get Here?” is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and online at wilsondowntowngallery.com.

For more information on First Fridays Downtown for the month of May, click here.

