Births are on the rise at UVA Health despite national trends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people thought there would be a baby boom during lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, but that was not entirely the case in the commonwealth.

According to reports from the Associated Press, births from 2020 to 2019 were down by 4.3%. In Virginia, that number is down by 11%.

“Nationally, the trend has been to decreased births, and that mirrors very much what we saw around 2008 to 2009 - around the time of the Great Recession was people exercising a little bit more caution and uncertainty about whether it was a good time to start a family during what was at that time just economic uncertainty,” Dr. Christian Chisholm, medical director of obstetric services at UVA Health, said.

At UVA Health, Chisholm says the hospital system saw a rise in live births last year, but not for the reasons you may be thinking.

“There was one significant change that occurred in that time period, which is that there was an OBGYN practice in Charlottesville which closed and a number of patients began receiving care from us instead. So some of this was a shift in demographics that accounts for part of it,” Chisholm said. “I think we may see a stabilization back to where we were pre-COVID.”

